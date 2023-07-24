Daily brief: Fadnavis responds to 'Ajit Pawar to replace Maha CM Shinde by August 10' claims; and all the latest news

On 'Pawar to replace Shinde' claims, Fadnavis says ‘If something is going to happen by Aug 10...' Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday ruled out any changes in the leadership after senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan claimed that NCP stalwart Ajit Pawar will replace Shiv Sena…read more. Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, during monsoon assembly session at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, India, on Monday. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

‘Never hesitate to take action’: Jagdeep Dhankhar after Sanjay Singh’s suspension

As opposition leaders criticised the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, vice-president and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar stressed the importance of decorum and discipline in a speech…read more.

After Sweden, protesters burn Quran in front of Iraqi embassy in Denmark

Two protesters set fire to a copy of the Quran, Islam's holy book, in front of the Iraqi embassy in the Danish capital on Monday, risking a further deterioration of relations between the two countries. Protests have raged…read more.

Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe receives record-breaking bid from Al-Hilal after PSG put Ligue 1 superstar on sale

With Real Madrid lowkey closing on securing Kylian Mbappe's signatures in the ongoing transfer window, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have received a staggering offer for the French forward that will be hard to refuse. Ligue…read more.

Archana Puran Singh hits back for sexist comment on her recent Instagram post: ‘Kitni ghatiya soch rakhti ho’

Archana Puran Singh, who is best known as a judge on The Kapil Sharma Show, took to Instagram to share a throwback with her husband Parmeet Sethi. However, when a user added an unfavourable comment…read more.

From chanderi to chiffon: 5 stunning Indian saree styles to transform into a glamorous desi Barbie

Attention all saree aficionados! It's time to embrace the splendid Desi Barbie vibe! As the iconic Barbie dazzles in her grand comeback, why should saree lovers be left out of this fashion extravaganza? Enchant…read more.

