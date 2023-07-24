Home / World News / After Sweden, protesters burn Quran in front of Iraqi embassy in Denmark

After Sweden, protesters burn Quran in front of Iraqi embassy in Denmark

Reuters |
Jul 24, 2023 06:10 PM IST

Protests have raged across Iran and Iraq after Denmark and Sweden allowed the burning of the Koran under rules protecting free speech.

Two protesters set fire to a copy of the Quran, Islam's holy book, in front of the Iraqi embassy in the Danish capital on Monday, risking a further deterioration of relations between the two countries.

Supporters of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) group take part in a protest denouncing the burning in Sweden of the Koran, Islam's holy book, in al-Jadiriyah area near Baghdad's Green Zone.(AFP)
Supporters of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) group take part in a protest denouncing the burning in Sweden of the Koran, Islam's holy book, in al-Jadiriyah area near Baghdad's Green Zone.(AFP)

Protests have raged across Iran and Iraq after Denmark and Sweden allowed the burning of the Koran under rules protecting free speech. Protesters in Iraq set alight the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on Thursday.

Watch | Quran Set On Fire In Denmark After Sweden; Iraqis Storm Diplomatic Zone In Baghdad Amid Anger

The two protesters were from a group that calls itself "Danish Patriots", which held a similar demonstration last week and livestreamed the events on Facebook.

Several thousand Iraqis demonstrated in Baghdad on Saturday over the burnings in the two Nordic countries, in a gathering called by ruling Iraqi parties and armed groups, many close to Iran.

Read: Quran burnings: Sweden torn between free speech and respecting minorities

The organiser of Monday's demonstration in Copenhagen stomped on the Quran and set it alight in a tin foil tray next to the Iraqi flag on the ground.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that people who desecrate the Quran should face the "most severe punishment".

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out