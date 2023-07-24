From chanderi to chiffon: 5 stunning Indian saree styles to transform into a glamorous desi Barbie

Attention all saree aficionados! It's time to embrace the splendid Desi Barbie vibe! As the iconic Barbie dazzles in her grand comeback, why should saree lovers be left out of this fashion extravaganza? Enchant yourself with the allure of pastels and let a captivating collection whisk you away into a realm of vibrant elegance and modern allure. Don't miss the opportunity to channel your inner Barbie with these exquisite sarees that redefine avant-garde fashion at every graceful turn. Whether you're a pastel enthusiast or a trendsetting fashionista, there's something extraordinary just for you. So, drape in resplendence and revel in the Desi Barbie allure, for this fashion revolution is not to be missed! (Also read: Step into Barbie's dreamland: 8 world's prettiest pink destinations to fulfil every Barbie lover's fantasy ) With a blend of tradition and contemporary flair, Indian saree styles will leave you mesmerised and ready to make a grand fashion statement.(Instagram)

Saree ideas for a perfect desi Barbie look

Anindita Sardar, Head - Design and Curation, Taneira, shared with HT Lifestyle, five must-haves sarees to make splash in the world of Barbie fashion:

1. Petal-soft chanderis

Barbie's favourite, and ours too! The soft and pastel-hued dreams come alive to make you feel like you're floating on a cloud. These semi-transparent wonders are draped to perfection, allowing you to sway playfully like the fashion goddess you are. Embrace the delicate charm of these sarees as you embark on a dreamy fashion journey!

2. Botanical bliss in chiffon and crepe

Barbie and nature – the perfect blend! Picture yourself in a cherubic avatar adorning botanical printed chiffon and crepe sarees. These super-modern wonders will have everyone turning heads as you strut with confidence. Feel like the fashion diva you are and let the world witness your style with these prints which are a celebration of modernity that any trendsetter would adore.

3. Bengal beauty with a twist:

Amplify your style with Bengal weaves, textured in silk and cotton. The discerning fashionista knows that elegance lies in simplicity, and these sarees are the epitome of it. From formal events to cultural soirées, make an impression that's nothing short of iconic!

4. Kaleidoscopic Kotas

Barbie's got her angles right, and so do our kotas! A bold fusion of contemporary design and traditional grace, geometric printed Kota sarees are here to elevate your fashion game. Embrace your inner diva you rock these cotton or silk cotton wonders with panache. Office parties or casual brunches, these sarees are here to make your style game strong!

5. Coimbatore soft silks – A royal affair:

Prepare for adoring glances and compliments galore! Embodying Barbie’s timeless charm, step into the world of royalty with soft silks from Coimbatore. With pleasant designs and subtle textures, these sarees will have you looking like a regal Barbie at every grand event. Enrich your ethnic flair and be the epitome of grace and sophistication with these exquisite sarees fit for a queen.