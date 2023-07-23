Step into Barbie's dreamland: 8 world's prettiest pink destinations to fulfil every Barbie lover's fantasy

I am a Barbie girl in the Barbie world! Would you like to sing this song out loud in a place where everything looks pink and magical? Well, you can make that wish come true, because there are some beautiful pink destinations around the world that can transform you into a Barbie world. There is no shortage of locations eager to wrap you in candy-coloured pink hues, from the blushing sands of Pink Sands Beach in the Bahamas to the bright magenta-drenched Pink St in Puerto Plata. With Greta Gerwig's new Barbie movie, now is the perfect time to take a page from Travel Barbie's playbook and embrace all the globetrotting pink the world has to offer. So pack your bags, some pretty pink outfits and a Ken if you like, and come on Barbie, let's go on holiday! (Also read: From Sunny Leone to Aahana Kumra, celebs attend Barbie movie screening in pink doll-inspired outfits. All pics, videos ) From rosy-hued landscapes to pink landmarks, there are places in the world that are a dream come true for those who adore everything Barbie.(Unsplash)

Dreamy Pink Destinations Around the World

1. Lake Hillier, Australia

Lake Hillier in Australia is on of the most popular pink destinations.(George Bakos on Unsplash)

The most popular pink vacation spot is definitely Lake Hillier. The green vegetation surrounding it and the blue ocean in the distance make this lake in Western Australia genuinely Barbie-pink. Even though this lake seems beautiful from the ground, flying above it is the greatest way to really appreciate it. Although Dunaliella salina microalgae are assumed to be responsible for the colour and its salinity, the exact cause of the colour is unknown.

2. Jaipur, India

Jaipur is known as the pink city that enchants with its regal charm and vibrant heritage.(Dexter Fernandes on Unsplash)

The "Pink City" of Jaipur, India, which is located in Rajasthan, enchants visitors with its opulent appeal and vivid colours. Jaipur is a living example of the appeal of pink, with its regal palaces and delicately carved façade. The name "pink city" refers to Jaipur, which is attributed to Maharajah Ram Singh. In 1876, when the Prince of Wales and Queen Victoria visited India as part of a trip, he actually had the town painted pink since that colour symbolises welcome.

3. Pink Sands Beach, Bahamas

Pink Sand Beach in the Bahamas lives up to its name. It’s a perfect 3.5-mile-long beach with fine pink sand.(NELZAJAMAL/ SHUTTERSTOCK)

The Bahamas' Pink Sands Beach reveals a mesmerising display of untamed beauty as it lies like a lovely paradise. This beach, which stretches for kilometres and is bordered by blue waves, emanates an unearthly beauty that draws tourists from all over the world. The tiny coral insects (foraminifera), whose bright pink or red shells wash ashore and combine with the sand and other pieces of coral, are responsible for the beach's light pink hue.

4. Tan Dinh Church, Vietnam

Tan Dinh Church in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam is a captivating pink landmark and the city's oldest Catholic church.(CreateTravel.tv on Unsplash)

Tan Dinh Church, located in the centre of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, is a stunning architectural marvel and an iconic pink landmark. The oldest Catholic church in Ho Chi Minh City, or Saigon as the Vietnamese still refer to it, is the Tan Dinh Church, which was founded in 1864. The pink exterior paint job was applied in 1957. The interior, which is painted an even more bright pink, is the real surprise. For those who adore pink, it will be an amazing joy since it is like standing inside a wedding cake.

5. Hitachi Seaside Park, Japan

Hitachi Seaside Park in Japan is a captivating natural wonderland showcasing a stunning kaleidoscope of seasonal flowers.(SAKARIN SAWASDINAKA / SHUTTERSTOCK)

Escape to Japan's Hitachi Seaside Park to experience its amazing beauty. The spectacular seasonal floral display in this natural wonderland includes the well-known baby blue eyes in the spring and the brilliant kochia in the autumn. The roughly 900 acres of this park are covered in seasonal flowers, so there is always something to view. However, because we are drawn to all things pink, we may skip over the springtime fields of blue flowers and go directly to autumn where everything turns a lovely pinkish crimson.

6. The Laguna Salada de Torrevieja, Spain

Laguna Salada de Torrevieja in Spain is a strikingly pink salt lake that captivates with its unique beauty and natural splendor.(Willian Justen de Vasconcellos on Unsplash)

The Laguna Salada de Torrevieja, also known as the Pink Lake of Torrevieja, is frequently referred to as one of the saltiest and biggest lakes in Europe. It is easy to understand why. The halobacteria, a kind of bacteria that thrives in situations with high concentrations of salt, and the algae Dunaliella salina give the lake its colour. Although swimming is absolutely banned due to the delicate environment of the water body, you are more than welcome to visit and take in the scenery.

7. Craigievar Castle, Scotland

Craigievar Castle, Scotland is a fairytale-like fortress steeped in history and adorned with pink hues.(Colin + Meg on Unsplash)

In Aberdeenshire, Scotland's Craigievar Castle, you may have your very own Barbie princess experience. Its pink colouring has influenced many people in addition to drawing tourists. After seeing pictures of it, Walt Disney based several of his castle designs, notably the Cinderella Castle, on it. This pink monument rests amidst luscious foliage, giving it the appearance of being straight out of a storybook. Even though the castle has aged and suffered damage, restoration work is being done to restore it to its former pink splendour.

8. Las Coloradas, Mexico

Las Coloradas in Mexico is a surreal paradise of pink salt lakes, where nature paints an awe-inspiring landscape.(Zyanya BMO on Unsplash)

Las Coloradas in Rio Lagartos is the place to go if you're searching for a naturally occurring pink phenomenon. Due to brine shrimp, plankton, and red-coloured algae, the pool's brilliant pink waters nearly don't appear to be natural, but they most definitely are. High salt content and growing microbes are to blame for the remarkable hue. A one-of-a-kind and amazing chance to experience nature's stunning handiwork up close is to travel to Las Coloradas. Although swimming is not permitted in these pools, they are nonetheless a cool tourist attraction.