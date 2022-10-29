Daily brief: FIR against 'The Wire' on complaint by Amit Malviya, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

FIR against The Wire, its editors on complaint by BJP's Amit Malviya

The Delhi Police on Saturday registered an FIR against 'The Wire' after BJP's IT-cell head Amit Malviya registered a complaint alleging that the media company “forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish" his reputation. Read more

Indore: Two teenagers beaten up, dragged behind van for ‘theft’, cops step in

Two minor boys on Saturday were reportedly mercilessly beaten up, tied to a pick up van and dragged on the road for allegedly stealing cash from a vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Read more

‘Misleading’: Govt on Kapil Sibal's ‘prosecution for defamatory remarks’ claim

Hours after Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal said that under amended Information and technology (IT) rules, defamatory comments on social media would lead to prosecution, the government on Saturday said the amended rules do not have any such provision. Read more

T20 World Cup: New Zealand edge closer to SF; trouble piles up for England, Australia - Check full Group 1 points table

New Zealand on Saturday scripted yet another thumping win in the 2022 T20 World Cup to further strengthen their position atop in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage both with their points and net run rate. Read more

Want a secure retirement life? 5 tips by Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath you shouldn't ignore

Online brokerage platform co-founder Nithin Kamath has shared some tips with the millennials and Gen Z professionals on retirement and future financial planning. Read more

What is myositis, the autoimmune muscle disease Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffers from

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who's all set to play a surrogate mother in her upcoming film Yashoda, took to Instagram to talk about her diagnosis of myositis, an autoimmune health condition. Read more

