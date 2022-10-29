Home / Cities / Indore News / Indore: Two teenagers beaten up, dragged behind van for ‘theft’, cops step in

Indore: Two teenagers beaten up, dragged behind van for ‘theft’, cops step in

indore news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 07:32 PM IST

The boys were accused of stealing cash kept in the businessman's small loading vehicle.

Screengrab from the viral video.
Screengrab from the viral video.
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Two minor boys on Saturday were reportedly mercilessly beaten up, tied to a pick up van and dragged on the road for allegedly stealing cash from a vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

The boys, aged between 13 and 17 years, had allegedly stolen cash from a vehicle belonging to a businessman from Khandwa, who had come to Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar fruit and vegetable market with sacks of onions, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nihit Upadhyay was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

A video of the incident which took place in the morning surfaced on social media that showed the boys being tied to the car while being verbally questioned about the stolen money.

Later, the vehicle starts moving and the boys get dragged on the ground for some distance along with it. As a truck approaches, bystanders begin to yell and make the vehicle stop.

"People's behavior with the boys was absolutely objectionable. These people will be identified and arrested after screening the video of the incident," an official said.

The boys were accused of stealing cash kept in the businessman's small loading vehicle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
madhya pradesh indore
madhya pradesh indore

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out