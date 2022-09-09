Daily brief: Former CMs, Union ministers get new roles in BJP for state affairs, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Former CMs, Union ministers get new roles in BJP for different states

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and ex-Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb along with former Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Mahesh Sharma have been appointed as in-charges of the BJP affairs in different states, the party said in a statement. Read more

As Queen departs, Twitterati now demands Kohinoor's return to India

The death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has reignited the demand to bring back the Kohinoor diamond to India. Read more

India, Japan face many challenges, should work for free Indo-Pacific: PM Kishida

Japan and India face many challenges, including the Ukraine crisis and the situation in the East and South China Seas, and should work together to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday. Read more

'Virat's century has thrown the spanner in the works': Shastri drops massive 'third opener' statement after Kohli's ton

Team India might have endured a disappointing run in the Asia Cup 2022, but one of the major positives for the side was Virat Kohli's return to run-scoring. Read more

Kangana Ranaut launches new attack on Brahmastra team: 'Everyone who called Ayan Mukerji a genius should be jailed'

Actor Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji on Friday after the film released. Read more

Grandparents Day 2022: Tips to help your grandparents deal with dementia

As much as it's disheartening to see your beloved grandmother or grandfather struggle with dementia, it is important to accept how things are now and accompany them in this new journey. Read more

