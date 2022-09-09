Home / India News / Former CMs, Union ministers get new roles in BJP for different states

Former CMs, Union ministers get new roles in BJP for different states

india news
Updated on Sep 09, 2022 08:30 PM IST

While Vijay Rupani will be in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh, Biplab Kumar Deb for Haryana and Javadekar will look after party work in Kerala.

The appointments in BJP is seen as a significant development as several senior leaders, who had no organisational post currently, have now been given new responsibilities.(PTI file)
The appointments in BJP is seen as a significant development as several senior leaders, who had no organisational post currently, have now been given new responsibilities.(PTI file)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and ex-Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb along with former Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Mahesh Sharma have been appointed as in-charges of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) affairs in different states, the party said in a statement.

While Rupani will be in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh, Deb for Haryana and Javadekar will look after party work in Kerala.

The party also named its general secretary Vinod Tawde as its new in-charge for Bihar and former Bihar minister Mangal Pandey for West Bengal.

Besides, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has been appointed as a coordinator for northeastern states and the party's national secretary Rituraj Sinha will be a joint coordinator.

This is seen as a significant development for the party as several senior leaders, who had no organisational post currently, have now been given new responsibilities.

Also Read | BJP bets big on PM Modi’s September 24 Mandi rally

Senior party leader and member of its central election committee Om Mathur will be in-charge of the party's affairs in Chhattisgarh and its former Uttar Pradesh unit president Laxmikant Bajpai will look after the work in Jharkhand.

Taking to Twitter, Deb said, “Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and under the chairmanship of national president Shri @JPNadda ji, we will work unitedly to further strengthen the party in Haryana as team BJP.”

Mahesh Sharma said, “I express my gratitude to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, home minister Shri @AmitShah ji and national president Shri @JPNadda ji for being appointed in charge of Tripura state. I will try my best to live up to the aspirations of the party's top leadership and workers.”

National general secretary Dilip Saikia has been replaced by Laxmi Kant Bajpai in Jharkhand. Recently, Bajpai was brought to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh and has also been made the chief whip of the party in the Rajya Sabha

Sources told news agency ANI that these appointments have been made keeping in mind various combinations of caste and keeping people who have previously held positions of power engaged in organisational work.

The year 2023 will be full of electoral battles in which states like Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland are going to the polls in the first part of the year. The mid-year will be the Karnataka assembly elections.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bharatiya janata party biplab kumar deb vijay rupani gujarat tripura sambit patra + 4 more
bharatiya janata party biplab kumar deb vijay rupani gujarat tripura sambit patra + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out