Daily brief: Gujarat's Morbi bridge that collapsed killing many was reopened last week, and all the latest news

Gujarat: Morbi bridge was built during British rule, reopened for public last week

Hundreds of people fell into the Machchu river after a suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening, with 40 dead so far Read more

Four UP districts record ‘very poor’ air quality, Ghaziabad worst-affected

A combination of factors, including dilapidated roads and ongoing infrastructural works, caused the air quality of four districts in Uttar Pradesh to slip into the “very poor” category. Read more

Twitter's 280 character limit to be dropped? Musk says, “Absolutely”

With Elon Musk now officially in charge of Twitter, several changes are forthcoming for the microblogging service. Read more

Fielding errors cost India after batting collapse as Miller, Ngidi shine in South Africa's 5-wicket win at T20 World Cup

South Africa produced an impressive all-round display to defeat India by 5 wickets in the Group 2 clash at the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Read more

Angry Bigg Boss 16 fans say Sajid Khan's ‘disgusting personality’ is coming out after he attacked Gautam Vig

Twitter is not at all in the mood to ignore everything that Sajid Khan said during a recent episode of Bigg Boss 16. Read more

Brain fog from long Covid: Know the symptoms, effective tips to deal with it

There are times when body feels perfectly fine but mind is fuzzy, confused and sluggish. Read more

