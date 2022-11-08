Daily brief: In Moscow, S Jaishankar underscores India-Russia ties, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

EAM underscores India-Russia ties in Moscow with positive talks on energy, trade

India and Russia on Tuesday pledged to expand their trade and economic cooperation, including New Delhi’s oil purchases, as external affairs minister S Jaishankar reiterated India’s call to end the war in Ukraine because of growing concerns among developing countries about food and energy security. Read more

'Decision of equal pay a huge milestone in Indian women's cricket' – Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami at HT Leadership Summit

Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, the two pioneers of Indian women's cricket, have welcomed the BCCI's landmark decision of equal match fee for centrally contracted men and women cricketers and believe that the historic move will not only bring more females into the game but also go a long way in shattering barriers in regards to how women's cricket is perceived in India. Read more

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon to star in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, announce 'dream cast' with magazine cover

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon posed together in a new cover shoot for fashion magazine Vogue India recently. The motion cover was unveiled on Tuesday evening with all the actors dressed in black in a small monochrome teaser video. Read more

Black Friday sale is ahead, Google unveils discounted price

There are still a few weeks till Black Friday. However, Google has revealed deals on its Pixel devices that will be offered during the yearly sale. The tech behemoth has announced the upcoming sales on its online store. Read more

Former Twitter employee receives work anniversary gift after getting fired

Since Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, the news of massive layoffs has turned into a topic of discussion. Many former employees of the micro-blogging site have also taken to the platform to share how they were dismissed from the company or talk about their feelings after being fired. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON