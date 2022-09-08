Home / India News / Daily brief: India, Japan unveil plans for first ever air force exercise, and all the latest news

Daily brief: India, Japan unveil plans for first ever air force exercise, and all the latest news

Published on Sep 08, 2022 09:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Defence minsiter Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada, attend a news conference at the Iikura Guest House, in Tokyo on Thursday. (REUTERS)
Defence minsiter Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada, attend a news conference at the Iikura Guest House, in Tokyo on Thursday. (REUTERS)
India, Japan unveil plans for first ever air force exercise

India and Japan on Thursday unveiled plans for their first air force exercise as New Delhi backed Tokyo’s efforts to reinforce its defence capabilities over the next five years, reflecting the growing security cooperation between the two sides. Read more

Gujarat HC rejects Tushar Gandhi’s plea against Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment

The Gujarat high court on Thursday rejected a petition filed by Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi who challenged the 1,300 crore development plan for the historic Sabarmati Ashram and its precinct in Ahmedabad by the Gujarat government. Read more

Scotland's Balmoral Castle where the Queen is under medical observation

UK's Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision in Balmoral Castle in Scotland after concerns over her health, the royal family announced on Thursday. Read more

HDFC Bank raises 3,000 crore from bonds

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said it has mobilised 3,000 crore from bonds to fund business growth. Read more

When Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor revealed doing intimate scenes on screen makes the other person 'insecure, annoyed'

In a 2010 episode of Koffee With Karan, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and her then-boyfriend Saif Ali Khan appeared together. During the show, Karan Johar asked the couple about their reaction when they see their partner doing an intimate scene on screen. Read more

'They think they are superstars. Your cricket is nothing right now': Miandad tears into Afghanistan after Asia Cup game

It was an emotionally-charged clash between Afghanistan and Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup on Thursday, with the Babar Azam-led side registering a dramatic one-wicket victory in Sharjah. Read more

Healthy and delicious bajra recipes you must add to your diet

Pearl millet or bajra was eaten extensively in India before easy-to-make and readily available wheat and rice replaced these super-nutritious grains that had generous doses of iron, fibre, protein, calcium, phosphorous and innumerable other vital nutrients. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
