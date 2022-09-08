Scotland's Balmoral Castle where the Queen is under medical observation
Queen Elizabeth Health Updates: Here's where Balmoral Castle is located in Scotland
UK's Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision in Balmoral Castle in Scotland after concerns over her health, the royal family announced on Thursday.
The Queen always travels to the Balmoral Castle in Scotland for the summer, CNN reported.
Here's everything you need to know about the Balmoral Castle in Scotland:
- Balmoral Castle is a large estate house in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, owned by Queen Elizabeth II.
- Balmoral has been one of the residences of the British royal family since 1852.
- The estate and its original castle were bought from the Farquharson family by Prince Albert, the husband of Queen Victoria.
- After this the current Balmoral Castle was commissioned which was completed in 1856.
- The architect was William Smith of Aberdeen, and his designs were amended by Prince Albert.
- The castle is an example of Scottish baronial architecture.
Queen Elizabeth II, who is Britain's longest serving monarch, is under medical supervision at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland after doctors became concerned for her health, according to the Buckingham Palace. “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement on Thursday that sparked deep concerns. No further details have been provided by the palace.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has continued to conduct various engagements over the years. But she was forced to reduced her work significantly this year owing to mobility issues, British media had reported earlier. Queen Elizabeth II was hospitalized for treatment for gastroenteritis. Queen Elizabeth II sprained her back. Queen Elizabeth II spent a night at a hospital while undergoing preliminary tests. Queen Elizabeth II contracted Covid-19.
Newly appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, have expressed concerns over the health of Queen Elizabeth II. Rishi Sunak, tweeted, “Concerning news from Buckingham Palace today. My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty and all the Royal Family.” Liz Truss and Sunak were the final two in the recently concluded leadership contest within the ruling Conservative Party.
Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors expressed concern over Elizabeth's health, according to Buckingham Palace. Here are some facts about the Queen: 1) Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton St, London, and baptised on May 29, 1926, in the private chapel of Buckingham Palace. Navy officer Philip Mountbatten, a Greek royal died in April 2021, at the age of 99.
Queen Elizabeth II's doctors are "concerned" for her health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision", the Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council. The palace said that the queen is “comfortable” and remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she has spent the summer.
