Daily brief: Indian Army, China’s PLA verify disengagement from Ladakh, and all the latest news

Published on Sep 13, 2022 09:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The PLA soldiers during military disengagement along the LAC in Ladakh in February.(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

Indian Army, China’s PLA verify disengagement from Ladakh’s Patrol Point 15

The Indian and Chinese armies on Tuesday jointly verified the disengagement of their frontline troops from Patrol Point-15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area of eastern Ladakh to…read more.

Shah warns against those 'selling dreams'; Kejriwal agrees, takes dig at BJP

Ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) engaged in a verbal spat on “dream selling”. Union home minister…read more.

A 1,155-feet tall Sri Lankan tower and its China connection: Explained

The 350-metre (1,155-feet) Lotus Tower, green and purple in colour, visible from all over Sri Lanka's capital Colombo and built for an estimated $113 million will open this…read more.

'Yaar pehle match toh hone do. How can you decide already?': Gavaskar fumes at question about Harshal Patel

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar did not take kindly to a question from one of the viewers during A live Q/A session on a media channel. Gavaskar, an expert with the media channel, was sharing…read more.

God Father's Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar song teaser: Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi twin in black, groove together. Watch

A teaser of God Father's song Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar was released on Tuesday. The video featured actor Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, who will be making his Telugu films with…read more.

5 signs of suicidal behaviour that shouldn't be ignored, tips to help people who showcase them

According to an NCRB report, India reported 1.16 lakh death due to suicide in 2021, making it the highest count to date and the statistics found that students, youths and small entrepreneurs…read more.

