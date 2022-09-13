God Father's Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar song teaser: Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi twin in black, groove together. Watch

A teaser of God Father's song Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar was released on Tuesday. The video featured actor Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, who will be making his Telugu films with the project. The makers also announced that the full song will drop on September 15. Also Read: God Father teaser: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan join forces for an epic showdown, Nayanthara dreads what's to come

Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar is composed by Thaman S and sung by Shreya Ghoshal. Lyricist Anantha Sriram has written the song. In the video, Chiranjeevi makes an entry with his hand on his face; Salman enters while chewing his nails. The two are seen wearing the same black outfit. Both of them also donned black shades as they grooved with back-up dancers behind them.

One fan commented, “A visual treat is witnessed when two megastars come together on screen. Megastar Salman Khan brings loads of swag and charisma by his presence and Megastar Chiranjeevi of course has smashing personality. Both are smash-hits in their respective fields. Looking forward to seeing this one.” Another one said, “For the first time ever, the biggest megastars are coming together to set the dance floor on fire.” While one wrote, “This is giving me goosebumps,” many others reacted to the song with fire emojis.

God Father is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, with actor Mohanlal as the protagonist. Last month, on Chiranjeevi's birthday the teaser of the film was unveiled, which took the internet by storm. The teaser showed Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in action-packed avatars. Nayanthara will be seen portraying the role of Sathyapriya Jaidev in the political drama film, which is directed by filmmaker Mohan Raja. The film stars Salman in a guest appearance, which also marks his debut in the Telugu film industry. God Father is slated to release during Dussehra 2022.

