5 signs of suicidal behaviour that shouldn't be ignored, tips to help people who showcase them

According to an NCRB report, India reported 1.16 lakh death due to suicide in 2021, making it the highest count to date and the statistics found that students, youths and small entrepreneurs accounted for the maximum fatalities in this survey. Some of the precipitating causes that can trigger suicidal thoughts in an individual can vary from having professional or financial problems, domestic violence, a sense of isolation, chronic pain and other personal issues.

Suicide can also be a subsequent consequence of serious mental disorders like depression, anxiety, stress, bipolar disorder and borderline personality. In many cases, suicide can be prevented by acknowledging the warning signs at the right time.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kedar Tilwe, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital at Mulund and Vashi, revealed five warning signs of suicidal behaviour that shouldn't be ignored:

1. Previous history of attempted self-harm - If there is a history of prior attempts, then we need to become vigilant, especially as it may have been a missed 'cry for help.'

2. Increase in alcohol intake - Alcohol consumption causes impaired judgment and lowering inhibition, which may result in acting out on an impulse. Any substance abuse, including cannabis, alcohol and tobacco should be a red flag to seek help.

3. Self-injurious behavior - Watch for any unexplained or unexpected cuts and bruises, especially on the accessible parts of a person's body.

4. Unusual changes in behaviour - A sudden change in behaviour such as social withdrawal, reduced communication and sometimes even repeated requests for apologies of perceived guilt or mistakes should serve as a potential red flag.

5. Threatening or talking about suicide - Any note, gesture or search history which indicates possible intent to harm or injure oneself is also an immediate red flag. These red flags should be discussed with the person concerned in a delicate and non-judgmental manner. If necessary, it is essential to seek professional advice as well.

According to Dr Kedar Tilwe, if you believe that any person is going through a hard time or showcasing signs associated with suicidal behaviour, here are some ways to help them:

1. If possible, ensure that the person has company and is not alone by them self.

2. Encourage them to seek professional help as they can provide a better outlook and strategically solve their problem.

3. Assure them that things will improve and with time, they will be able to cope with their issues.

4. Remember that a small intervention on your part may help a person overcome and fight suicidal thoughts effectively.