Daily brief: ITBP to guard Amarnath cave shrine this year, and all the latest news

In a first, ITBP to guard Amarnath cave shrine this year

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will guard the Amarnath cave shrine instead of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Union home ministry decided at a review meeting on Tuesday to finalise security arrangements for the annual Hindu pilgrimage, which begins on Saturday. Read More

Hope for IMF bailout decision in a day or two, Pakistan PM says

Pakistan hopes for a bailout decision from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a day or two, the country's prime minister said, after a telephone conversation with the chief of the global lender, news agency Reuters reported. Islamabad has been waiting for a deal after taking policy and fiscal tightening decisions required by the IMF. Read More

Prithviraj Sukumaran undergoes keyhole surgery after injury on sets: ‘I promise to fight through the pain’

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran finally broke his silence on social media after reports about him getting himself injured on the sets of Vilayath Buddha surfaced. Confirming the same, the actor shared his health update. He said he is recovering after undergoing a keyhole surgery. Read More

Top 5 habits that will keep you young and healthy forever

Ageing is an inevitable process and as we spend more time on earth, we add years to our chronological age. Not all people age in the same way though and a few are able to remain younger for long. You may have seen people in their 50s and 60s who are as radiant and active as people few decades younger to them. Read More

'He is the one now': 2023 World Cup could be for Virat Kohli what 2011 was for Sachin Tendulkar

Filling Sachin Tendulkar's shoes in the Indian team was seen as a rather impossible task back when the great man was still playing. While he was regarded by most in the cricketing fraternity as the greatest of a generation that included the likes of Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis, Tendulkar was also easily the biggest star in the star-studded Indian team. Read More

