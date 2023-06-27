In a first, ITBP to guard Amarnath cave shrine this year

NEW DELHI: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will guard the Amarnath cave shrine instead of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Union home ministry decided at a review meeting on Tuesday to finalise security arrangements for the annual Hindu pilgrimage, which begins on Saturday. Security personnel stand guard ahead of the Amarnath Yatra 2023, at the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on June 27 (PTI)

The 62-day annual pilgrimage, which is scheduled to start on July 1, will continue till August 31.

The meeting was chaired by home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and attended by chiefs of all central paramilitary forces, director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Research and Analysis Wing secretary Samant Goel and Jammu and Kashmir police officers, among others.

The CRPF, which has traditionally guarded the shrine, will be deployed just below the stairs of the cave, people familiar with the development said, seeking anonymity.

The decision to put ITBP in charge of security is a first and has been taken based on several factors, including suggestions by the Amarnath Shrine Board and Jammu and Kashmir police. “Inputs were received from local administration that during last year’s (July 8) flash floods at the Amarnath shrine during which 16 pilgrims were killed, ITBP jawans effectively worked as first responders and saved many lives,” said an officer.

Besides, many CRPF units have been deployed in violence-hit Manipur and for the forthcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal.

ITBP and Border Security Force (BSF) troops will be deployed at six locations along the pilgrimage route, a task earlier rendered by the CRPF.

The CRPF, a second officer said, will continue to secure the route in the Kashmir valley and will coordinate with other forces on security.

Intelligence agencies have said there is a strong possibility of a terror attack in the Kashmir valley when the pilgrimage begins. “The forces were directed on Tuesday that dog and bomb squads should be placed near the cave shrine and that there should be better coordination,” the second officer said.

Union home minister Amit Shah on June 9 told officials to make adequate security arrangements on the entire route and ensure smooth arrangements from the airport and railway station to the base camp. He also asked the authorities to ensure adequate stock of oxygen cylinders and their refilling as well as the availability of additional teams of doctors.

The home ministry has sought adequate number of medical beds and deployment of ambulances and helicopters to meet any medical emergency. “The HM gave instructions to make proper arrangements for all necessary facilities for Amarnath Yatris, including travel, stay, electricity, water, communication and health. He directed to ensure better communication system on the yatra route and deployment of machines to immediately open route in case of a landslide,” the ministry said in a statement on June 9.

The pilgrims will be given RFID cards so that their real-time location can be traced. Every pilgrim will be insured for ₹5 lakh and animals will get a cover of ₹50,000 each.

Arrangements have also been made for Wi-Fi hotspots and proper lighting along the route, officials said.

