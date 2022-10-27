Home / India News / Daily brief: Jaishankar to fly to Moscow for quick visit on Nov 8, and all the latest news

Published on Oct 27, 2022 08:55 PM IST

Minister of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar.
ByHT News Desk

Jaishankar to fly to Moscow for quick visit on Nov 8 amid Ukraine-Russia war

External affairs minister S Jaishankar is expected to make a brief visit to Russia on November 8 for a meeting with his counterpart Sergey Lavrov amid growing global concerns about an escalation in the conflict in Ukraine. Read more

India, US to hold key trade forum talks early next yr

India and the United States (US) have decided to reschedule the 13th Trade Policy Forum (TPF) ministerial meeting tentatively slated for November 8 in Washington DC for the first quarter of next year, with both countries entering a busy domestic political cycle, people familiar with the development said. Read more

'India paving the way forward': Sachin Tendulkar leads India greats' reactions to BCCI's historic equal pay announcement

A number of former India greats have lauded the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their announcement of equal match fees for contracted female and male cricketers. Read more

'Humble' Shehnaaz Gill dines on the floor with her friends during trip to Dubai. Watch

Actor Shehnaaz Gill took to her YouTube channel and shared a vlog from her stay in Dubai. Read more

Dengue fever: Tips for people with diabetes to avoid severe dengue complications

A sharp spike in dengue fever cases has been reported in many parts of the country after prolonged monsoon this year. Delhi, UP, Haryana have especially witnessed sudden spurt of the disease. Read more

WHO delegates shake a leg during meeting to BTS song Permission to Dance

To underscore the importance of physical exercise during long working hours, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took to Twitter to share a video. Read more

