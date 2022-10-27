WHO delegates shake a leg during meeting to BTS song Permission to Dance

To underscore the importance of physical exercise during long working hours, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took to Twitter to share a video. It shows WHO delegates stretching and dancing to BTS's Permission to Dance after sitting for long hours during a meeting. Not just this, they even tried to copy steps from the music video that was playing on the big screen. The video has been gaining a lot of positive reactions from netizens. Many BTS fans even appreciated the band for bringing vitality and energy.

"Physical exercise during long meetings is important. Thank you to @WHOWPRO colleagues for motivating us to stretch out bodies at #RCM73. As @BTS_twt says - we don't need #PermissionToDance or move. No matter what - be active, every step counts to keep yourself healthy!" wrote WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Physical exercise during long meetings is important. Thank you to @WHOWPRO colleagues for motivating us to stretch out bodies at #RCM73. As @BTS_twt says - we don’t need #PermissionToDance or move. No matter what - be active, every step counts to keep yourself healthy! pic.twitter.com/9YO2PS6glR — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 26, 2022

The video was shared a day ago on Twitter and has since raked up more than three lakh views and several comments.

"Love it. You're real smooth with your moves," posted an individual. "It is very important to exercise your body. It's a great video," wrote another. "Happiness, mental and physical health," commented a BTS fan page on Twitter. "Excellent clip. Permission to dance and move should be a standard meeting item for any meeting taking place moving forward," remarked a fourth.

This is, however, not the first time that employees are dancing inside office space. Earlier, Harsh Goenka shared a video of RPG Enterprise employees dancing to Pharrell Williams's Happy inside office.

