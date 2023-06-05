Daily brief: ‘Job threat’ tweets by protesting wrestlers as they resume duties, and all the latest news

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik's ‘job threat’ tweets as they resume work

Ace wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik. who have returned to their government duties with Indian Railways but clarified that they did not withdraw from the ongoing protest, in a veiled attack on Monday accused Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of giving "job threats". Read more

Woman, daughter killed after Lucknow's Ekana Stadium hoarding crashes on their car

A woman and her daughter died and their driver sustained injuries after a car in which they were travelling was crushed under a big hoarding at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Ekana) Cricket Stadium in Lucknow during a strong storm on Monday. The mother-daughter duo was declared brought dead by the doctors at Lohia Hospital. Read more

'It's not written in stone that you only get one match': Dravid clears the air on Rahane's India comeback for WTC final

The cynosure of the announcement of India's squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia last month was the inclusion Ajinkya Rahane. Given the timing of the announcement, most questioned if IPL 2023 form was the reason behind the big call and hence was criticised, while most hailed BCCI's selection committee for it. Read more

Spider Man Across The Spider Verse box office: Film records 2023's 2nd highest opening weekend in the US

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is ruling the box office in India. After a promising start, the animated film has set a new record as it marked the biggest opening weekend for an animated film in the country. Released on Thursday, the film has crossed the net box office collection of ₹18 crore after its first weekend. In US, it recorded the second highest opening weekend this year. Read more

National Veggie Burger Day: Tasty and easy-to-make veggie burger recipes

Burger is one of the popular fast foods everyone likes to dig in, but its high-calorie status and lack of fibre and other nutrients can make it unpopular amid fitness enthusiasts. It is possible to add a bit of plant power and some wonderful antioxidants to your burger by adding loads of healthy vegetables, legumes, and certain herbs and spices. Read more

