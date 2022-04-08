Daily brief: Karnataka CM alleges conspiracy to disturb peace as schools receive bomb threats, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Karnataka CM alleges conspiracy to disturb peace as schools receive bomb threats

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday a conspiracy is being hatched to disturb the state's peace. His remarks came in response to bomb threats received by some schools in Bengaluru, which police said were mostly a "hoax".

Orissa HC seeks response from ASI, govt on work around Jagannath Temple

Amid the raging controversy over the ongoing construction around the 12th century Jagannath Temple, the Orissa High Court on Friday sought responses from the state government and the Archaeological Survey of India asking whether permission has been obtained for carrying out such construction and whether there is any structural threat to the iconic temple.

IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan achieves huge batting milestone to join Chris Gayle, David Warner in unique T20 list

Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan on Friday attained an incredible feat in the game against Gujarat Titans as he creamed a boundary against Lockie Ferguson in the fifth over of the innings.

Nimrat Kaur speechless as Amitabh Bachchan sends handwritten letter praising her 'exceptional' work in Dasvi. See note

Nimrat Kaur has been left speechless after receiving praises from Amitabh Bachchan for her performance in Dasvi. The social comedy, which also stars Amitabh's son Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam, was released on Netflix and Jio Cinema on Thursday, April 7.

Do you feel addicted to sleep? Expert on why you may crave too many naps

A deep, restful sleep is important for our overall well-being and one-third of our life is spent dozing in the comfort of our beds. After sleeping for 7-8 hours, most of us feel refreshed and ready to face the day, but not everyone is well-rested after a full night's sleep.

