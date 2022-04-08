IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan achieves huge batting milestone to join Chris Gayle, David Warner in unique T20 list

Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan on Friday attained an incredible feat in the game against Gujarat Titans as he creamed a boundary against Lockie Ferguson in the fifth over of the innings. The Indian hit two consecutive fours against the Kiwi quick -- one over mid-off and another through extra cover to help Punjab recover from the early exits of captain Mayank Agarwal (5) and Jonny Bairstow (8).

Dhawan kept the scoreboard ticking in the first six overs to notch up a 12-ball 20*, and in the process, he entered the 1000-four club comprising Chris Gayle, Alex Hales and David Warner. He became the fourth player to hit 1000 fours in the T20 format and the first Indian to achieve the milestone.

A consistent run-getter in the IPL, Dhawan has got over 5,8000 runs in the competition including two hundreds and 44 half-centuries. He headed to the Punjab-based outfit after three consecutive 500-run seasons with Delhi Capitals.

Among Indians, Virat Kohli is the only player closer to Dhawan's batting milestone. Kohli has got 917 fours to his name while Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina have hit 875 and 779 respectively.

Players with most fours in T20s

Chris Gayle -1132

Alex Hales-1054

David Warner- 1005

Aaron Finch - 1004

Shikhar Dhawan- 1001*

Dhawan's stay against Gujarat ended after he fell prey to Rashid Khan in the 11th over. He departed after scoring 35 off 30 balls.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The new entrants, who have won both their games so far, made two changes with Sai Sudarshan and Darshan Nalkhande coming in for Vijay Shankar and Varun Aaron.

"Going to bowl first because I think dew might be a factor later. We had a couple of good games where things went on our side. Lot of courage shown by the boys. Two forced changes. Vijay misses out, Varun as well. Two debutants - Sai Sudarshan and Darshan," said Hardik.

Jonny Bairstow made his debut for Punjab Kings as he was brought in for Bhanuka Rajapaksa. "Would've liked to bowl first as well but it is what it is. Did well last game batting first. Guys are taking a lot of responsibility. Have a lot of leaders in our side, makes my job easier," said Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal.