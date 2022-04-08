Karnataka CM alleges conspiracy to disturb peace as schools receive bomb threats
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday a conspiracy is being hatched to disturb the state’s peace. His remarks came in response to bomb threats received by some schools in Bengaluru, which police said were mostly a “hoax”. The Bengaluru Police also conducted searches in many schools earlier in the day following the threats received via email.
“A conspiracy is on to disturb peace in the state. Karnataka is a progressive state and some elements are repeatedly trying to tarnish this image. Police officers have been instructed to consider these cases seriously,” news agency ANI quoted Bommai as saying.
The Karnataka CM also urged parents to not worry about their wards’ safety and said necessary precautionary measures are being undertaken. “Those who made the bomb threat calls would be traced and arrested. Effective security and investigation measures will be taken,” he added.
A senior police officer said they have checked all the schools that received the threat and found nothing concerning. “The bomb threat emails are also coinciding with the SSLC exams being held in schools. Even earlier, we have had such hoax calls during exams. Parents and students don't need to panic. Police have the situation under control. We have checked all schools and found nothing,” said A Subramanyeswara Rao, additional commissioner of police, East Zone, Bengaluru.
“All the bomb threat emails have been sent from different email IDs... We have searched around 8 schools so far, most of which are from the eastern part of Bengaluru; it could be coincidental,” he added.
While stating that the threat appears to be a hoax one, he said the matter is being taken seriously, adding two teams are probing into the origin of the emails.
"It prima facie appears to be a hoax call but we're not taking anything lightly. We've dispatched our bomb detection and disposal squad to all the schools. They'll shortly complete their work. two teams are working to find the source of the email IDs," the cop said.
Police have evacuated all schools and senior officers have said a case will be filed after the search operations are over.
Thane police on the lookout for man for sexually assaulting six-year-old neighbour
The Shrinagar police in Thane are on the lookout for a man who has been allegedly sexually assaulting his six-year-old neighbour. A few locals saw him taking the girl inside his home while she was playing and asked him to open the door. Fearing their wrath, he released the girl and fled the spot. The accused is identified as Anwar Shaikh, residing three rooms away from the complainant's house.
#HTCityCheers23: Check out these picnic spots for a day-out in the city
The Capital never disappoints fun seekers! The rich heritage of the city only promises to make your outing a more memorable affair. Nehru park in Delhi is one such place. Spots to picnic at: 1. Sunder Nursery 2. Nehru Park 3. Delhi Zoo 6. Millennium Park 8. Lodhi Garden 9. Naini Lake 11. Leisure Valley Park 12. Yamuna Ghat 13. Damdama Lake 14. Botanical Garden 15. Okhla Bird Sanctuary 16. Sultanpur National Park 18.
NCP workers hold protests in Pune after Sharad Pawar’s house attacked in Mumbai
Nationalist Congress Party workers held agitations in Pune to condemn the attack on supremo Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai on Friday and demanded the arrest of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees' leader Gunwant Sadavarte. Chaos prevailed outside Pawar's residence as over a hundred striking workers of the MSRTC staged angry protests, accusing the veteran leader of not doing anything to help them.
Thane Municipal Corporation forms cell to investigate, take action against those destroying environment
Following complaints from environmentalists regarding mangrove destruction due to encroachments, the Thane Municipal Corporation has formed a cell to investigate and take immediate action against those harming the environment. This cell is led by additional commissioner, Sandeep Malvi. A meeting of this cell was conducted on Friday at the insistence of district collector, Rajesh Narvekar, to fast track all complaints related to mangroves.
Couple arrested for stealing cash, jewellery from friend’s house in Bhiwandi
Narpoli police in Bhiwandi arrested a 26-year-old woman and Rai's husband for stealing jewellery and cash worth ₹5 lakh from her friend's house. Her a resident of Bhiwandi, friend Disha Ravindra Lakhani filed a complaint with Narpoli police on March 31 that Rai had stolen ₹90,000 cash and 46g of gold, all amounting to ₹5 lakh from her house. Senior police inspector, Madan Ballal added that through technical information, they located the accused in Goa.
