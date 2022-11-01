Daily brief: Kharge says non-BJP govt can be formed only under Rahul Gandhi, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kharge: Non-BJP govt can be formed only by Congress under Rahul's leadership

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said if a government at the Centre is to be formed without the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it will be by the grand old party under its MP and former chief Rahul Gandhi. Read more

SC offers relief to Badals in alleged forgery case of dual party constitution

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed proceedings in an alleged case of forgery and cheating against former Punjab chief ministers and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal that’s pending before a Hoshiarpur court in Punjab. Read more

'Itne badhe batsman ko aap toss ki tarah upar-neeche kar rahe hain': India legend slams Dravid, Rohit over Pant stance

One of the biggest selection headache for Team India going into the crucial match against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup, pertains to Dinesh Karthik and his form in the tournament. Read more

Raj Kundra is 'hurt by media trial' after arrest in porn case: 'Never participated in anything pornographic in life'

Businessman, Raj Kundra in his new tweets addressed his alleged involvement in pornography-related case in 2021. Read more

Man joins busker to sing Mann Bharrya at Delhi’s CP. Video goes viral

A video of a beautiful impromptu performance by two men has turned into a melodious treat for netizens. Read more

Menopause might cause osteoporosis. Here’s how to lower the risk of bone loss

Osteoporosis literally means ‘porous bone’ and is a disease that weakens bones, increasing the risk of sudden and unexpected fractures and results in an increased loss of bone mass and strength. Read more

