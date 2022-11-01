Man joins busker to sing Mann Bharrya at Delhi’s CP. Video goes viral

A video of a beautiful impromptu performance by two men has turned into a melodious treat for netizens. Captured at Delhi’s CP, the video shows a man joining a busker to sing the popular song Mann Bharrya. There is a chance that the wonderful rendition of the song, originally sung by B Praak, will leave you saying wow.

Content creator Ranveer Thakur posted the video on Instagram. He also tagged both the singers in the video. The busker goes by guitar.boy_shivam on Insta and the person who joined him is also an artist named Luv Singh.

The video opens to show the busker sitting in front of a closed shop in CP with his guitar. Singh soon joins him and starts singing as the busker keeps on playing his guitar.

Take a look at the video that may leave you smiling:

The video was posted on October 24. Since being shared, the clip has received close to 16.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also accumulated more than 2.1 million likes. The video has prompted people to post various comments.

“So damm amazinggg,” wrote an Instagram user. “The vibe is different,” posted another. “Pure talent,” commented a third. “That’s the spirit,” praised a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?