Daily brief: Lapses in signalling alteration caused Balasore accident, says Rail minister; and all the latest news

Lapses in signalling-circuit-alteration caused Balasore accident: Rail minister

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the lapses in the ‘signalling- circuit-alteration’ leading to wrong signals caused the tragic triple train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district in June. The minister was replying to questions by Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader John Brittas and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in Parliament’s Rajya Sabha on the tragedy. Read Here.

Russian man nearly died after drilling his skull to ‘control dreams’: Report

In an outlandish incident, a man in Russia’s Novosibirsk almost escaped his death after he performed a brain surgery on himself using a handheld drill with the aim of controlling his dreams, reported Russia Today. The Russian national Michael Raduga, 40, while sharing his ordeal on Twitter, said that he used a household drill on his skull to insert a chip that would allow him to control his dreams. Read Here.

Virat Kohli equals Don Bradman with sensational ton vs WI in landmark 500th international match; overtakes Tendulkar

The wait is finally over. It took its time, but Team India's star batter Virat Kohli finally reached an overseas Test ton after almost five years. Kohli smashed his 29th century in the longest format of the game during Day 2 of the second and final Test of the series against West Indies; his last ton in overseas Tests came in December 2018 when India toured Australia. Then, his century came at Perth, when he scored 123 in the second innings of the match. In Port of Spain, though, Kohli's ton has added relevance. Read Here.

Divers risk their lives to rescue five whale sharks caught in fishing net

A heartwarming and daring act of compassion by two divers has left people stunned. Shared on Instagram, a video shows how they risked their lives to rescue five whale sharks caught in a fishing net. The video is such that it will leave you both amazed and a tad scared as well. Read Here.

Ways to manage high functioning anxiety

Many of us pretend to be extremely successful and productive in life, but deep down, we suffer from extreme levels of anxiety. We refrain from sharing this with others because of the fear of being mistreated and misunderstood. Read Here.

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin compares Thor and Hulk with Hanuman at San Diego Comic-Con. Watch

After the first look of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone was released, the makers unveiled the first glimpse of Project K at San Diego Comic-Con. The film team has titled Project K as Kalki 2898 AD. The grand launch at San Diego Comic Con was attended by the director Nag Ashwin, where he said they are on the 'shoulders of mythology' and how if the West has their superheroes then India has its own Gods. Read Here.

Five succulent plants to grow at home

Succulents are plants with thick, firm leaves that can grow in arid, humid, and hot climatic conditions. Here are some succulent plants you can easily grow indoors. Read Here.

