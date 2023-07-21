Virat Kohli equals Don Bradman with sensational ton vs WI in landmark 500th international match; overtakes Tendulkar

The wait is finally over. It took its time, but Team India's star batter Virat Kohli finally reached an overseas Test ton after almost five years. Kohli smashed his 29th century in the longest format of the game during Day 2 of the second and final Test of the series against West Indies; his last ton in overseas Tests came in December 2018 when India toured Australia. Then, his century came at Perth, when he scored 123 in the second innings of the match. In Port of Spain, though, Kohli's ton has added relevance. Virat Kohli in action during the second Test between India and West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain(AFP)

The 34-year-old batter's century came in his 500th international match; for context, only three other Indians – Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni – have played that many matches for India. On Day 1, Kohli had also become the fifth-highest run-getter for the side when he went past former opener Virender Sehwag (8586). With a century now, this has clearly been a Test match to remember for the India star.

Kohli equalled Australia great and one of the best batters in the history of the game, Sir Donald Bradman, who had also scored 29 Test centuries in his illustrious career. He remains the fourth-highest centurion when it comes to Indians, with only Tendulkar, Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar ahead of him. Additionally, this was his second Test century in West Indies and third overall against the Windies side in the longest format.

Kohli also went past Tendulkar in list of most tons in West Indies, hitting his second on Caribbean soil. The batter, though, remains behind Sunil Gavaskar (7), and Rahul Dravid, Dilip Sardesai, and Polly Umrigar (all with 3 tons).

It wasn't quite a characteristic start for Virat Kohli in his innings, thanks partly to the quick wickets as soon as he arrived at the crease. India captain Rohit Sharma (80) departed merely three overs after Kohli's arrival, and Shubman Gill (10) and Ajinkya Rahane (8) also fell in quick succession, leading Kohli to play carefully in the first few overs as he built a partnership with Ravindra Jadeja.

Once he was set at the crease, runs began to flow and soon enough, Kohli reached his half-century as the duo rebuilt the Indian innings. The batter scored his fifty in the 66th over, and increased the pace of scoring, eventually remaining unbeaten at 87 by the end of the day.

Kohli smashed his first boundary of Day 2 on the final ball of the fourth over, smashing Kemar Roach for a beautiful flick towards deep square leg. He eventually reached his century with a trademark cover drive against Shannon Gabriel.

