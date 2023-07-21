Many of us pretend to be extremely successful and productive in life, but deep down, we suffer from extreme levels of anxiety. We refrain from sharing this with others because of the fear of being mistreated and misunderstood. Explaining this, Therapist Lalitaa Suglani wrote, "High functioning anxiety is a form of anxiety where individuals outwardly appear successful and capable in their daily lives, but internally, they experience significant anxiety and stress. People with high functioning anxiety often excel in their work or studies, maintain relationships, and accomplish tasks, but this success comes at the cost of intense and constant worry, perfectionism, and fear of failure." Ways to manage high functioning anxiety(Freepik)

High functioning anxiety can be managed - "Managing high functioning anxiety requires a combination of self-awareness, coping strategies, and self-care," wrote the therapist. She further shared a few tips to manage this condition.

Practice mindfulness: Deep breathing and meditation can help in becoming more aware of our own mind and body. This can help in reducing symptoms of high functioning anxiety as well.

Time management: In high functioning anxiety, we often struggle with management of time. Having a routine and sticking to it and refraining from over-scheduling can help in calming the body and the mind.

Boundaries: Knowing how to set our own boundaries and abiding by them will help in practicing mindfulness towards ourselves.

Physical activity: Taking care of the body and engaging in physical activity and moving to a healthier lifestyle with a nutritious diet and cutting down caffeine will help in having a healthier outlook towards life.

Creative outlets: Finding a hobby or a passion can help in releasing difficult emotions.

Negative thoughts: When negative thoughts start to crowd the mind, we should be able to consciously challenge them.

Realistic goals: instead of overburdening ourselves with work, we should set realistic goals for ourselves and celebrate the small wins.

Media exposure: When news and social media starts to catalyse anxiety, we should limit media exposure.

