Daily brief: Law Commission extends deadline for public responses on UCC till July 28; and all the latest news

Law Commission receives ‘overwhelming’ comments on UCC, allows 2 more weeks

The Law Commission has announced an extension to the deadline for public responses regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) until July 28. Earlier, on June 14, the law panel had invited responses from organizations and the general public concerning the UCC. The original one-month deadline for submitting responses expired on Friday, leading to the extension. Read more

BCCI announces full schedule of India's tour of South Africa in December-January

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA), on Friday, announced the detailed schedule for India's tour of South Africa in December-January. The series will be India's first big assignment after the ODI World Cup at home and it will feature three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Test matches. Read more

Sumona Chakravarti recalls people calling The Kapil Sharma Show misogynist for jokes on her lips: ‘I have come to terms'

Sumona Chakravarti recently recalled being upset when Kapil Sharma cracked a joke on her appearance. The two star on The Kapil Sharma Show. It happened so when Kapil for his lies and opted for a joke on Sumona's mouth and lips to cover up. It was Archana Puran Singh who comforted Sumona during that time. Sumona also said many people had called the show ‘misogynist' for cracking jokes at the expense of Sumona. Read more

Man says tenant interview in Bengaluru was more ‘gruelling’ than seed round pitch for startup

There are a few things that a landlord may consider before renting out their property. If you are in Bengaluru, the list may also include an interview that you have to pass in order to get a house. Time and again people have taken to social media to share their experiences of being in tenant interviews while looking to rent a house in this city. Read more

How aspartame affects children; list of foods kids should avoid to cut cancer risk

Aspartame, an artificial sweetener, has been declared as possibly carcinogenic to humans by WHO even though there is limited evidence of its carcinogenicity in humans. From diet drinks, sugar-free chewing gum, gelatin, ice cream, dairy products such as yogurt, breakfast cereal, toothpaste and medications such as cough drops to chewable vitamins all have some amount of aspartame in it. 200 times sweeter than sugar aspartame has been widely consumed and added to many sugar-free products. Read more

