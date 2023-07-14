How aspartame affects children; list of foods kids should avoid to cut cancer risk

Aspartame, an artificial sweetener, has been declared as possibly carcinogenic to humans by WHO even though there is limited evidence of its carcinogenicity in humans. From diet drinks, sugar-free chewing gum, gelatin, ice cream, dairy products such as yogurt, breakfast cereal, toothpaste and medications such as cough drops to chewable vitamins all have some amount of aspartame in it. 200 times sweeter than sugar aspartame has been widely consumed and added to many sugar-free products. From chewing gum, to ice cream, here are foods with aspartame kids should avoid(Freepik)

Considering many of these products are consumed by children, it's important for parents to restrict intake of this possibly cancer-causing food items.

How aspartame affects kids’ health?

"Aspartame is a low-calorie artificial sweetener that is commonly used as a sugar substitute in various foods and beverages. It is approved for use in many countries, including the United States and the European Union, and has undergone extensive safety testing. When consumed in moderate amounts within the acceptable daily intake (ADI) levels, which have been determined by regulatory authorities, aspartame is considered safe for children and adults. The ADI is the maximum amount of a substance that can be consumed daily over a lifetime without posing a significant health risk. However, there have been some concerns and debates regarding the potential effects of aspartame on children's health," says Dr Shreya Dubey - Consultant - Neonatology & Pediatrics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram as she lists possible health issues in children due to aspartame intake.

1. Allergies and sensitivities: Some individuals may be sensitive or allergic to aspartame, experiencing symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, or gastrointestinal issues. If a child shows any adverse reactions after consuming products containing aspartame, it's important to consult a healthcare professional.

2. Phenylketonuria (PKU): Children with the rare genetic disorder known as phenylketonuria need to avoid aspartame. PKU affects the body's ability to metabolize phenylalanine, an amino acid present in aspartame. These individuals must follow a strict low-phenylalanine diet to prevent intellectual disabilities.

3. Weight management: Aspartame is often used as a sugar substitute in low-calorie or sugar-free products, which can be part of a balanced diet. However, it's important to note that consuming artificially sweetened products alone does not guarantee weight loss or improved health outcomes. A balanced diet and regular physical activity are key factors in maintaining a healthy weight for children.

4. Behaviour and neurological effects: Some studies have investigated the possible link between aspartame consumption and behavioural or neurological effects in children, such as hyperactivity or attention disorders. However, the evidence is mixed, and most well-controlled studies have not found a consistent association. Further research is needed to establish any potential causal relationship.

Dr Shalini Tyagi, Head, Paediatrics & Neonatology, Metro Multispecialty Hospital, Noida shares some additional health problems children consuming aspartame beyond recommended amount can face:

5. Headaches and migraines: Some individuals, including children, may experience headaches or migraines after consuming aspartame.

6. Gastrointestinal problems: In rare cases, aspartame consumption may lead to gastrointestinal symptoms such as bloating, gas, or diarrhoea.

As per Dr Pritesh Nagar, Associate Clinical Director and Head of Paediatrics, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, aspartame consumption is also linked to the following risks:

7. Cancer: The IARC has classified aspartame as a "possible carcinogen". This means that there is some evidence that aspartame may cause cancer, but more research is needed to confirm this.

8. Weight gain: Aspartame is often used in diet foods and beverages, but it does not actually help people lose weight. In fact, some studies have shown that aspartame may actually lead to weight gain.

List of foods with aspartame kids should avoid

"Aspartame is an artificial sweetener commonly used in a variety of food and beverage products. While it is considered safe for consumption by regulatory authorities, some individuals, including children, may be sensitive to it or have certain health conditions that require avoiding it," says Dr Shreya.

Here is a list of foods and beverages as per Dr Shreya that may contain aspartame that parents might consider avoiding or limiting for their kids:

Diet sodas: Many diet soft drinks, including cola and fruit-flavoured varieties, contain aspartame as a sugar substitute.

Sugar-free candies and gum: Aspartame is commonly used in sugar-free confectionery products like candies, chewing gum, and mints.

Flavoured yogurt: Some flavoured yogurts, especially those labelled ‘light’ or ‘sugar-free,’ may contain aspartame as a sweetener.

Sugar-free puddings and gelatin desserts: Certain sugar-free or "diet" versions of puddings and gelatin desserts may contain aspartame.

Fruit juices and drinks: Some fruit juices and drinks marketed as ‘low calorie’ or ‘sugar-free’ may use aspartame as a sweetener.

Instant oatmeal and breakfast cereals: Certain instant oatmeal packets and breakfast cereals marketed as ‘diet’ or ‘low sugar’ may contain aspartame.

Protein bars and shakes: Some protein bars and shakes, especially those designed for weight loss or as meal replacements, may include aspartame in their ingredient list.

Sugar-free or ‘light’ ice cream and frozen desserts: Certain sugar-free ice cream, frozen yogurt, and other frozen desserts might use aspartame as a sugar substitute.

Baked goods and snacks: Aspartame can be found in some sugar-free or reduced-sugar baked goods, cookies, cakes, and snacks marketed towards individuals looking to cut back on sugar intake.

Dr Shalini Tyagi says light or low-sugar yogurts, sugar-free or diet gelatin desserts, some flavoured water products, certain sugar-free or 'reduced-sugar' candies and sweets, some powdered drink mixes, some low-calorie or 'diet' ice creams and frozen desserts are some of the aspartame products kids and teenagers should avoid.

Dr Pritesh Nagar shares foods with aspartame that parents may choose to cut from their children's diets:

• Sugar-free beverages: Many sugar-free sodas, flavoured waters, powdered drink mixes, and juice substitutes may contain aspartame.

• Diet or sugar-free yogurts: Some brands of yogurt marketed as diet or sugar-free may contain aspartame to enhance sweetness without adding extra calories.

• Sugar-free gelatin: Certain sugar-free gelatin desserts or snacks may contain aspartame as a sweetener.

• Sugar-free puddings and desserts: Some sugar-free or reduced-sugar desserts, such as pudding cups, may be sweetened with aspartame.

• Sugar-free chewing gum: Certain brands of sugar-free gum may contain aspartame for sweetness.

• Sugar-free condiments and dressings: Some sugar-free versions of ketchup, salad dressings, and sauces may use aspartame as a sugar substitute.

Keep junk food intake in check

"When it comes to children's nutrition, it's generally recommended to encourage children to get used to 'natural foods' rather than synthetic foods as a general rule and limit or avoid certain foods to promote their overall health and well-being," says Dr R Kishore Kumar, Neonatologist and Peadatraician at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bangalore, Jayanagar.

Here are some examples of foods that are often suggested to be limited or avoided for children:

1. Added sugars: Sugary beverages, candies, sweets, and processed snacks high in added sugars should be limited as they can contribute to dental cavities, weight gain, and poor nutrition.

2. Processed snacks and fast food: Highly processed snacks, chips, cookies, and fast food are often high in unhealthy fats, sodium, and artificial additives. These should be limited in favour of healthier options.

3. Sugary breakfast cereals: Many breakfast cereals marketed to children are high in added sugars and low in nutritional value. Opt for whole-grain cereals with minimal added sugars or choose other breakfast options like oatmeal or yogurt.

4. Fried and fatty foods: Foods like fried chicken, French fries, and greasy snacks are typically high in unhealthy fats and calories. Encouraging healthier cooking methods like baking, grilling, or steaming is beneficial.

5. Sodas and sugary drinks: Regular sodas and sugary drinks provide empty calories and can contribute to weight gain and dental issues. It's best to encourage water, milk, or diluted fruit juices as healthier alternatives.

6. Processed meats: Processed meats like hot dogs, sausages, often contain high levels of sodium and additives. These should be consumed in moderation, with healthier protein sources like lean meats, poultry, fish, or plant-based alternatives preferred.

"Remember, maintaining a balanced diet is key. Focus on providing a variety of nutrient-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and dairy or dairy alternatives to support your child's growth and development," says Dr R Kishore Kumar.