Daily brief: Madras HC restricts BJP IT wing chief from defaming DMK minister, and all the latest news

Madras HC restricts BJP IT wing chief from defaming DMK minister Senthil Balaji

The Madras high court on Thursday granted an interim order restraining CTR Nirmal Kumar, from making any defamatory remarks, statements, tweets etc against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) minister Senthil Balaji until the next court hearing. Read more

‘Hang the killer': Chaos at Delhi court as lawyers shout against Shraddha's alleged murderer

Chaos ensued at Delhi's Saket Court on Thursday as scores of lawyers gathered outside the courtroom, demanding the death penalty for Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused killer of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. Read more

CV Ananda Bose, former civil servant, appointed West Bengal governor

Dr CV Ananda Bose, a former civil servant, has been appointed as the new governor of West Bengal, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. Read more

What is NASA's Artemis 1 mission?

NASA's rocket soared into the sky of Florida on the Artemis 1 mission at 1:47am EST from Kennedy Space Center. Read more

'If his name is...': Ravi Shastri's brave pick to replace Rohit Sharma as India captain in T20Is

Continuing the leadership shuffle in the shortest format of the game after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022, Rohit Sharma-less Team India will be led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the upcoming three-match series against hosts New Zealand. Read more

Quentin Tarantino calls Once Upon a Time In Hollywood his personal favourite film

Quentin Tarantino has made several iconic films over his decades-long career. Read more

Is 5G draining your smartphone's battery? Follow these tips

5G service has been launched in India. Telecom major Airtel and Jio has already rolled out its hi-speed service in few cities and is expected to cover whole India by the end on next year. Read more

High cholesterol: Common kitchen spices that can help control cholesterol

Too much bad cholesterol could play a havoc with your overall health and make you susceptible to multiple chronic diseases. Read more

