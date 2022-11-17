‘Hang the killer': Chaos at Delhi court as lawyers shout against Shraddha's alleged murderer

Chaos ensued at Delhi's Saket Court on Thursday as scores of lawyers gathered outside the courtroom, demanding the death penalty for Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused killer of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. Slogans like “Shraddha ke hatyare ko fansi do, fansi do" (hang Shraddha's killer) were raised by the lawyers just as the judge agreed to take up applications filed by the Delhi Police.

Reports said that around 100 advocates, practising at Saket district courts, assembled around 3pm when they came to know that the accused will be produced before metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla. One of the protesting lawyers, Surendra Kumar, said the protest was organised against the heinous crime of the accused. “We demand a fair investigation in the matter. It should be decided expeditiously in a fast-track court,” Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

They left after the judge accepted the application of the police, seeking production of Poonawala, through a video conferencing and said it will be done at 4pm.

“I am aware of the sensitivity of the matter, media coverage...Public traction...,” the judge said.

The Delhi court has extended Poonawala's custody with the Delhi Police by five days against the police request of 10 days. The court also granted the police permission for a narco-analysis test of the accused.

The Delhi Police had sought time to visit Parvati Valley in Himachal Pradesh, as well as Badarpur and Chattarpur forest areas in Delhi, to dig up more evidence.

Shraddha, Poonawala's live-in partner, was brutally murdered on May 18. Her body chopped off into 35 pieces and dumped across the national capital over a span of several days. The case came to light last month after a ‘missing persons' complaint was filed by the victim's father.

Poonawala was arrested on November 12.