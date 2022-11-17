Madras HC restricts BJP IT wing chief from defaming DMK minister Senthil Balaji

The Madras high court on Thursday granted an interim order restraining CTR Nirmal Kumar, from making any defamatory remarks, statements, tweets etc against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) minister Senthil Balaji until the next court hearing.

The order was passed by Justice C V Karthikeyan.

Kumar is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT wing chief in Tamil Nadu. Balaji is presently the minister for electricity, prohibition and excise.

In a petition submitted before the HC, Balaji said the BJP IT wing head was habitually defaming him on Twitter and in media interviews through ‘vexatious and slanderous allegations’ without any basis.

Representing Balaji, DMK MP P Wilson and the plaintiff’s senior council said baseless allegations without constructive criticism harm the minister’s position.

He further argued no material evidence has been disclosed for Kumar’s ‘defamation campaign’ in the last six months. “In fact, even when a legal notice was issued to cease and desist, instead of giving justification for his accusations, he tweeted about the court’s notice with false and defamatory statements,” said Wilson.

According to Wilson, Nirmal, in his interviews with the media, has levelled corruption allegations as well against Balaji.

Kumar has alleged Balaji’s involvement in the state-run liquor monopoly TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited) shops, which are illegally selling bottles above the MRP.

“Senthil Balaji has filed two defamation cases. I have also sent my complaint to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” Kumar told reporters a week ago.

“There are about 5,000 bars out of which 80% are illegal. All including revenue officials, TASMAC officials, and the police are in hand with the DMK minister” Kumar alleged.

In his petition, Balaji had drawn on Nirmal’s high number of followers on Twitter. Balaji said Nirmal “...is simply chanting the plaintiff’s name and associating it with wrongdoing to defame the plaintiff and gain political mileage.”

“Such misinformation to thousands of people severally tarnishes the plaintiff’s reputation and image amongst the general public,” the suit stated.

