Daily brief: Mahua Moitra's ‘Pappu’ dig at Centre over economy, Himachal poll; and all the latest news

'Who is Pappu now?': Mahua Moitra's dig at Centre over economy, Himachal poll

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday took a dig at the Centre over its handling of the economy and the BJP's Himachal Pradesh assembly election defeat asking “who is the ‘Pappu’ now?” Read more

‘Not 1962 anymore’: Arunachal CM on India-China border skirmish in Tawang sector

A day after reports emerged of yet another face-off between Indian and Chinese armies along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, chief minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said Indian troops will give a befitting reply to anyone who tries to transgress into “our” territory. Read more

Black ice on roads, rails shut as Britain heads for ‘big refreeze’

A “big refreeze” warning has been sounded across the United Kingdom as it hit another record for the coldest night this year for the second straight night. Read more

'India produces entire wealth, so their position is compromised': Ramiz Raja's brutal attack on ICC amid Asia Cup row

Pakistan cricket board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has launched a brutal attack on the International Cricket Council (ICC) amid the ongoing row over Asia Cup 2023 between BCCI and PCB, blasting the ICC for taking neutral stand whenever their are issues between India and Pakistan. Read more

Spotify launches new premium plan, can be availed in just ₹2 for a week

Spotify has launched a new plan - ‘Premium Mini’ in India with inaugural offers. Read more

Vivek Agnihotri says Hindi songs look like ‘bad copies of Insta reels’, Twitter thinks his post is about Besharam Rang

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has compared and criticised Bollywood songs and Instagram Reels drawing flak from a section of social media users. Read more

Working on desk? Health experts reveal drawbacks of prolonged sitting, tips to add throughout your workday to correct it

A 2010 study from Australia found that for each extra hour participants spent sitting daily during a 7-year-period, their overall risk of dying increased by 11%. Read more

