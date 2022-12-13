Home / Technology / Spotify launches new premium plan, can be availed in just 2 for a week

Spotify launches new premium plan, can be availed in just 2 for a week

Published on Dec 13, 2022

After subscribing to the Premium Mini plan service of Spotify, the users will be able to listen to the entire catalogue of songs and podcasts ad-free.

Spotify users have to use the Premium Mini plan for any ten days within the next 30 days to get the reward.(Reuters file photo)
Spotify has launched a new plan - ‘Premium Mini’ in India with inaugural offers. Under this initiative, users can access the premium service of the music streaming platform in just 2 for a week, rather than the actual cost of 25.

Szymon Kopec, Product Manager at Spotify took to Twitter to inform about the feature. He tweeted, “After months of development and testing, today at Spotify my team has launched our new baby, built with Asia in mind: Rewards Program. Starting rollout from India and one of the Premium plans: Premium Mini. Check it out and let me know whatcha think!“

How to get eligible for the offer?

To get eligible for the offer, Spotify users have to use the Premium Mini plan for any ten days within the next 30 days. After this, the platform will provide a new rewards button with three sections titled Challenge, Rewards and Help.

What is the benefit of Spotify Premium Mini?

After subscribing to the service, the users will be able to listen to the entire catalogue of songs and podcasts ad-free.

In other news, Spotify has launched a button oriented voice isolation feature for podcast creators in its Anchor app. Termed as ‘Podcast Audio Enhancement’, the feature will facilitate the podcast creators to record in a noisy environment with clear audio and without requiring expensive audio equipment.

This feature will be switched on by a single button in the Anchor app. It cancels background noise and brings the users’ voice to the forefront, a Spotify blog post states.

