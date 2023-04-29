Home / India News / Daily brief: Mahua Moitra's jibe at SEBI for seeking more time for Adani probe, and all the latest news

Daily brief: Mahua Moitra's jibe at SEBI for seeking more time for Adani probe, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2023 09:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mahua Moitra jabs SEBI for seeking more time to complete Adani probe: ‘so he can get…’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday hit out at market regulator SEBI after it asked the Supreme Court for a six-month extension to complete its probe into possible lapses in securities market laws and regulatory disclosures by billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani group. Read more

TMC MP Mahua Moitra. (PTI)
TMC MP Mahua Moitra. (PTI)

Watch: Russell left fuming, Nitish Rana shell-shocked as Suyash's massive blunder costs KKR IPL 2023 tie vs GT

Even as Gujarat Titans neared the slog overs in their chase of 180 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders looked well in the game. There was no dew and with the spinners still having their overs left, KKR were in with a chance to script a double against the defending champions. Read more

Aaradhya Bachchan gets a compliment from Trisha: ‘You are as tall as your mom!’

Actor Aishwarya Rai recently met her co-stars from Ponniyin Selvan 2 at a screening. She brought along her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya too. At the screening, everyone from the cast of the film took turns to meet and hug Aishwarya and Aaradhya, with some even giving compliments to the young girl. Read more

World Asthma Day 2023: 5 common triggers of asthma in summer season

Sweltering summer heat can be harmful for people with asthma as hot air can tighten airways and make them narrow which could lead to difficult breathing. During summer, the stagnant air can trap pollutants and dust which can lead to exacerbation of asthma symptoms. Read more

Five foods to prevent anemia

Anemia is caused by iron deficiency when hemoglobin levels are low. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
gujarat titans aaradhya bachchan abhishek bachchan adani group aishwarya rai gautam adani iron deficiency kkr mahua moitra probe sebi + 9 more
gujarat titans aaradhya bachchan abhishek bachchan adani group aishwarya rai gautam adani iron deficiency kkr mahua moitra probe sebi + 8 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out