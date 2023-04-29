Aaradhya Bachchan gets a compliment from Trisha: ‘You are as tall as your mom!’

Actor Aishwarya Rai recently met her co-stars from Ponniyin Selvan 2 at a screening. She brought along her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya too. At the screening, everyone from the cast of the film took turns to meet and hug Aishwarya and Aaradhya, with some even giving compliments to the young girl. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai touches Mani Ratnam's feet after he reveals why 'she’s absolutely right' for Ponniyin Selvan. Watch) Vikram, Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Trisha at a Ponniyin Selvan 2 event.

First, Vikram gave Aaradhya a hug and said, “You look more and more fabulous.” Aaradhya thanked him for the compliment. Then Trisha Krishnan gave her a hug and said, “God, you are as tall as your mom now!” Aaradhya responded with a smile.

The team then came together for pictures, which were shared on the Instagram handle of Madras Talkies. Aishwarya wore a blue suit while Aaradhya wore a white and pink outfit. Abhishek was in his usual all-black casual look. Trisha also looked comfortable in her black top, black pants and blue shirt combo. Vikram looked stylish in a printed shirt and his hair styled in dreadlocks. He also wore sunglasses.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 released in theatres on Friday. Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novels, the Tamil historical drama chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, a powerful king of the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

The star cast also includes Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi and others. It released in five languages across the country. The film is estimated to have collected ₹38 crore in India on opening day and ₹55 crore worldwide.

Speaking about the film, director Mani Ratnam said, “For years, India has been making films in Hindi and they have travelled down south. Aradhana was a huge hit there and there have been several instances. It is only a return gift I think.”

"It's a fantastic sign that you can make a film in any language in India and it'll become an Indian film, not necessarily a north, south Indian film or a Hindi film. So I think it's good. I think people have become more open to it, and that will only increase the variety of films, variety of talent, and improve the overall standard of films," he told PTI.

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in 2007 and Aaradhya was born in 2011. Aaradhya often accompanies her mom to events in India and overseas. She was last seen with her at the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON