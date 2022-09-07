Daily brief: 'Main front, not third', says Nitish Kumar as he pitches for Oppn unity, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Not third front, but...': Nitish Kumar as he pitches for Opposition unity

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who has been holding a series of meetings with opposition leaders in Delhi in what is being seen as his efforts to unite the opposition to take on the BJP ahead of the 2024 general election, on Wednesday said he is aiming for the “main front” and not the "third front". Read more

Odisha Lokayukta seeks report on sub-standard food served to Malkangiri students

The Odisha Lokayukta on Wednesday asked the Malkangiri district officials to submit a report within six weeks on a complaint filed by the inmates of a residential school run by the state ST&ST department about the sub-standard food being served in their hostel. Read more

MBBS student dies in Bangladesh; Omar, Mehbooba ask MEA to repatriate her body

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a tragic incident, a woman from Kashmir studying MBBS in a college in Bangladesh, died in an accident in the neighbouring country prompting former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah to urge the external affairs ministry to help her family in the repatriation process. Read more

‘Don’t know what to do': Shame, misery as Pak floods leave many without toilets

The stench of decay hangs over a makeshift camp in Pakistan's south, where hundreds of locals have sought shelter from the devastating monsoon floods that have put nearly a third of the country under water. Read more

Ahead of Apple's iPhone 14 launch, prices of iPhone 13 slashed

The price of iPhone 13 (128 GB) in India has dropped by nearly ₹10,000, hours ahead of the launch of iPhone 14's models at the much-awaited ‘Far Out’ event. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Defending champions India thrash Pakistan 3-0 at SAFF Women’s Championship

Defending champions India got off to a winning start in the SAFF Women’s Championship as the Blue Tigress defeated Pakistan 3-0 at the Dasarath Stadium in Kathmandu on Wednesday. Read more

Ranbir Kapoor says boycott calls had no impact on Shamshera: 'If a film doesn't work, it is because content is not good'

Ranbir Kapoor had his most packed year at the cinemas in a long time. After four years of no releases, he first saw the release of his period action drama Shamshera in July, and now his epic fantasy film Brahmastra is ready for release. Read more

Pizza with ice cream as a topping? Vendor's creation shocks netizens. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you are looking for bizarre combinations of food that will make you question a lot of things, then you have probably found yourself in the right place. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON