MBBS student dies in Bangladesh; Omar, Mehbooba ask MEA to repatriate her body

In a tragic incident, a woman from Kashmir studying MBBS in a college in Bangladesh, died in an accident in the neighbouring country prompting former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah to urge the external affairs ministry to help her family in the repatriation process.

Khusboo Manzur, a resident of Anantnag in south Kashmir, who was in Bangladesh pursuing MBBS at Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College, reportedly fell from her hostel building causing her severe injuries on Tuesday and she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

“We don’t know exactly what happened but preliminarily investigation reveals that the girl died due to an accident in Bangladesh,” said additional deputy commissioner, Anantnag, Gulzar Ahmad.

“Government is aware of the issue. We are taking the necessary steps to bring back the body,” he said.

Also Read:Speeding car rams into motorcycle at Jharsa crossing, two injured

Political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir requested the union government to expedite the process of repatriation of her body.

“Khusbhoo Manzur studying MBBS at Khwaja Younis Ali medical college in Bangladesh passed away in an accident. Request MEA to help repatriate her body to India as soon as possible. @DrSJaishankar@ihcdhaka,” said People’s Democratic Party president Mufti in a tweet.

“Requesting @MEAIndia & @ihcdhaka for any possible help. The family is desperate to repatriate the mortal remains of Khusboo so she can be buried by the family & loved ones at home rather than far away surrounded by strangers. Please help,” National Conference vice president Abdullah said.

People’s Conference president, Sajad Lone also offered his condolences to the family.

“Tragic. Request @ihcdhaka @DrSJaishankar @manojsinha_ to please intervene and facilitate the family.May Allah grant her Jannat. My condolences to the family on this unspeakably tragic loss,” he said.

Khusboo was in her third year of MBBS at the college.