Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Police registered separate cases and investigations were taken up but prima facie it appeared that drivers lost control over the wheel in both the incidents
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials.
Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured.
Soon after the accident, a rescue operation was launched by the locals and police.
“Four passengers were declared dead by the doctors at the hospital while fifth passenger was being treated for injuries,” said the officer.
The deceased were identified as Satya Devi, wife of Naseeb Singh, her son Vikram Singh, Lekh Raj and his wife Satisha Devi, all residents of Shiva in Bhaderwah.
The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
In another road accident, a car driven by Ravinder Kumar of Bhaderwah, on way from Pul Doda towards Bhadarwah, skidded off the road near Mughal Market Parnoo in Bhalla and rolled down into Neru river.
SSP said that Sajad Ahmad of Bhalara Bhadarwah and driver Ravinder Kumar died on the spot while Piyush Manhas of Himot Bhaderwah was injured and shifted to GMC Doda.
“We have registered separate cases and investigations taken up but prima facie it appeared that drivers lost control over the wheel in both the incidents,” said the officer.
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
International drugs racket busted in Delhi, Afghan man held
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police, in a joint operation with Anti-Terrorism Squad Gujarat, busted an international drug cartel and arrested a 22-year-old Afghan national from the Vasant Kunj area on Saturday. Police also seized over four kilograms of fine heroin, valued around ₹20 crore in the international market, from one Mohammad Wahidullah from Vasant Kunj's possession.
UGC pay scales for college, varsity teachers to be implemented from Oct 1: Punjab CM
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that his government will implement University Grants Commission pay scales in colleges and universities in the state from October 1. Making the announcement on Teachers' Day, the chief minister said, “In all colleges and universities in Punjab, the University Grants Commission 7th pay commission will be implemented from October 1, 2022.” A notification in this regard will be issued soon, he said in a video message.
Sadar Bazaar murder: Family alleges murder fallout of political rivalry
At least 10 police teams have been deployed to arrest those involved in the murder of Sukhbir Khatana who was shot dead on Thursday inside a clothing showroom at Sadar Bazar. On the complaint of Khatana's son, Anurag (28), an FIR against Khatana's second wife's brother Chaman was registered at Civil Lines police station on Thursday. Police said Chaman is presently missing. According to the family members, Khatana was preparing to contest ward elections.
Rera warns of action against agents charging arbitrary brokerage in Gurugram
The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera), Gurugram, on Friday warned real estate agents of action against brokers charging arbitrary brokerage from property buyers and sellers. “We will revoke, blacklist and debar agents or brokers who charge exorbitant commissions in contravention of the rule,” said KK Khandelwal, Rera chairman, Gurugram. The officials said that the warning was issued on Wednesday to 1,840 registered real estate agents in Gurugram.
