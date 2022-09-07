Defending champions India thrash Pakistan 3-0 at SAFF Women’s Championship

Defending champions India got off to a winning start in the SAFF Women’s Championship as the Blue Tigress defeated Pakistan 3-0 at the Dasarath Stadium in Kathmandu on Wednesday. It took an own goal by rival captain Maria Jamil Khan to break the deadlock and Dangmei Grace's strike in the first half helped India double their lead in the first-half. Soumya Gaguloth then finished the proceedings with a late goal in added time.

The Blue Tigresses put up a dominant show throughout the 90 minutes, playing the ball mostly through the flanks, and Anju Tamang being omnipresent in the middle, and making clinical passes sending to the strikers.

The first goal, which fell in India’s way was scored in the 15th minute. Sandhiya, operating down the left, sent in a cross which goalkeeper Shahid Bukhari managed to get a hand to while diving to her left. The rebound hit onrushing Maria’s leg and rolled into the net.

The second goal scored by Grace saw Anju receive the ball at the edge of the box. She then set it for an unmarked Grace with her left foot, who blasted it at the near post to give India a 2-0 lead.

India came close to adding another in the 29th minute, but even as Ranjana’s left footer beat Shahid under the bar, it hit the post.

The Indians continued their dominance in the second half and continued to press their opponent, who failed to create any danger. Instead, Pakistan mostly defended with Zulfia Nazir waiting for the ball alone close to the half line.

Soumya made it 3-0 in added time, clinically finishing Ranjana’s cross from the left.

India will next play Maldives on September 10.

