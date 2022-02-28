Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daily brief: MEA says Moldova identified as new route for evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, and all the latest news

As many as 1,396 Indians have been brought back to the country since Russia-Ukraine conflict.(PTI)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 08:54 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Moldova new route for evacuation, 1,396 Indians brought back since conflict: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday a new route through Moldova was identified for evacuation of stranded nationals from Ukraine. Read more.

Ukraine conflict: In fresh sanctions, US targets Russia's central bank

The United States on Monday imposed fresh measures against the Russian financial system over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. Read more.

'This is very unusual of him. Don't know what's the problem': Disappointed Gavaskar questions Rohit's batting against SL

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday questioned Rohit Sharma's batting in the third T20I game of the series against Sri Lanka where the Indian skipper managed only five runs off nine balls. Read more.

Man’s reaction to knowing fried ice cream exists is hilarious. Watch

Ice cream is a dish that melts under heat and to put it in hot oil to fry it seems like an impossible task. Read more.

Luv Ranjan, Alisha Vaid finally share first official pictures as bride and groom. Check out their fairytale Agra wedding

The first pictures from the wedding day of filmmaker Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid emerged on Monday. Read more.

 

