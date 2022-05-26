Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Daily brief: MK Stalin urges PM Modi to make Tamil official language like Hindi, and all the latest news
india news

Daily brief: MK Stalin urges PM Modi to make Tamil official language like Hindi, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin during a ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, 
Published on May 26, 2022 08:58 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Stalin explains to Modi Dravidian model of governance, makes a pitch for Tamil

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday made a pitch for Tamil to be on par with Hindi and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the language an official one in offices of the Government of India and at the Madras high court. Read more

‘India is unique because…’: Kamal Haasan amid language row

At a time when the nation is witnessing a language row, actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday described India as a ‘unique country’ whose citizens, unlike their counterparts in the United States, are 'united despite speaking different languages. Read more

Asia Cup 2022: India qualify for Super 4s with incredible 16-0 win against Indonesia

The Indian hockey team defeated Indonesia 16-0 to qualify for the Super 4s in the 2022 Men's Hockey Asia Cup. Incidentally, India needed 15 goals to go above Pakistan on goal difference and qualify for the next round. Read more

RELATED STORIES

Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in UK

Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with sexual assault by UK's Crown Protection Services as per multiple reports. The actor has been the subject of investigation in a sexual assault case in the country. Read more

World No Tobacco Day: Cancer to infertility; how consuming tobacco can take a toll on your health

World No Tobacco Day 2022: Every year more than 8 million people die of tobacco consumption according to WHO yet tobacco consumption continues to rapidly increase among people of all age groups in the country. Read more

Putin fast tracks Russian citizenship for Ukrainians; Zelensky retaliates

Russian President Vladimir Putin has now fast-tracked Russian citizenship for residents of two territories of Ukraine, the southern region of Kherson and the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
mk stalin narendra modi tamil kamal haasan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP