Daily brief: Moscow awaits Ukraine's response after talks, says Kremlin and all the latest news
Daily brief: Moscow awaits Ukraine's response after talks, says Kremlin and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.(AP)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 08:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

'Everything to depend on....': Russia on talks with Ukraine

Day after Russia and Ukraine conducted the second round of talks, the Kremlin informed that it was waiting for a response from Kyiv following the negotiations. Read more 

Buses sent to warzones Kharkiv, Sumy to evacuate Indians, says Centre

The Centre on Friday said that efforts are underway to evacuate Indian nationals from war-hit Kharkiv and Sumy in eastern part of Ukraine. Read more  

Shane Warne dies at 52, union ministers lead tribute for Aus spin great

Prominent political leaders in India mourned the death of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, who died of suspected heart attack on Friday. Read more

Neelam Kothari on getting botox on camera in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: 'What's there to hide'

RELATED STORIES

Neelam Kothari raised some eyebrows when she decided to show her getting a botox treatment on camera for her reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Read more  

No front has been formed yet, says KCR after meeting Hemant Soren in Ranchi

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Friday that it was wrong to assume that he was trying to put together an anti-BJP front. Read more

Byron Bay: A serene destination in Australia to recharge your senses

This place has changed my life”, said Karen a French woman who almost two decades ago landed here from France and since then made Byron Bay, Australia’s most easterly point. Read more

