Daily brief: Nitish Kumar ‘open’ to Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate for 2024, and all the latest news

‘No problem’ with Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate for 2024: Nitish Kumar

Making his stand once again clear that he is “not in the race” for the post of Prime Minister of India, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said he was open to Congress’ idea of proposing for opposition PM candidate for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Read more

‘Free entry to open bar…’: Police advise marking New Year's eve with caution

As India, along with the world, celebrates the New Year's eve today, administrations across the country have come up with their own ways to issue advisories on how not to celebrate the last day of 2022 and avoid ending up behind bars. Read more

New Year's Eve 2023 in UAE: Watch fireworks at Dubai's Burj Khalifa LIVE here

With only a few hours left to mark the onset of New Year 2023 celebrations, the UAE authorities are ensuring safety, security and accessibility where according to Dubai Police, a total of 10,597 personnel, 5,800 security guards, 1,420 volunteers, 3,651 patrols and vehicles and 45 marine boats, are deployed at 30 locations which will host celebrations and fireworks. Read more

Rishabh Pant said was trying to avoid a pothole, says Delhi cricket official

Uttarakhand Police on Saturday said that India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant who met with an accident in Haridwar early on Friday wasn’t speeding and was not under the influence. Read more

Anushka Sharma shares 'last photo dump' of 2022 with pics clicked by Virat Kohli, fans react: ‘Insanely gorgeous’

Anushka Sharma couldn't resist sharing one last photo session with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, before the year ended. See here

