‘Free entry to open bar…’: Police advise marking New Year's eve with caution

As India, along with the world, celebrates the New Year's eve today, administrations across the country have come up with their own ways to issue advisaries on how not to celebrate the last day of 2022 and avoid ending up behind bars. The Meghalaya Police shared a creative post on social media platform to advise against drinking and driving. It said that the Police have an “open bar” but with a twist and the entry is free for traffic violators.

"On this #NYE2023, don't end up on the other side of the bar(s)! Celebrate responsibly, don't drink and drive," the post said.

Similarly, Delhi Police shared a post on Twitter suggesting citizens to maintain speed limit while driving. It quirkily advised against over-speeding adding that it will not take anyone closer to the new year sooner. “Gaadi tez daudaane se jaldi nahi aayega naya saal, par pohonch sakte ho aspataal. (New year will not come any sooner if vehicle is driven faster, but landing in a hospital is likely)," the graphic shared along with the post said.

Not exceeding the speed limit will make you meet every need.

Mumbai Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, in a video clip, shared a word of caution. Along with his wishes, he advised everyone to celebrate the New Year's eve responsibly. The Police is “geared up” to maintain law and order in the city, he added.

Our duty is our celebration!

Our duty is our celebration!

Wishing Mumbai a great 31st and an even greater 2023.

“Just a word of caution, don't do anything which is against the law or against any individual. Be happy, be cheerful. Enjoy the day, enjoy the evening, enjoy the night,” he said.