Daily brief: No bail for Siddique Kappan in PMLA case, and all the latest news

Setback for Siddique Kappan as Lucknow court rejects bail plea in PMLA case

Last month, the Kerala-based journalist was granted bail by the Supreme Court, but has continued to remain in a jail in Lucknow as a case being probed by the ED against him is still pending. Read more

This Indian-origin investor is helping Musk at Twitter. Who is Sriram Krishnan?

Elon Musk now formally owns Twitter, and has already sacked several employees, including senior executives such as CEO Parag Agarwal, as well as Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy, and trust at the San Francisco-based company. Read more

Umran Malik returns as Hardik Pandya named India captain for New Zealand T20Is, Shikhar Dhawan to lead in ODIs

Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan have been named captain of India's T20I and ODI squads respectively for the tour of New Zealand, which gets underway November 18. Read more

Bigg Boss 16 fans find a new favourite in Soundarya Sharma after her kind act: 'It’s truly tearing me up'

Soundarya Sharma seems to have won over many with her latest gesture inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. After everyone attacked Gautam Vig for forsaking the weekly rations for a safe one extra week inside the house, Soundarya was the only one standing by his side. Read more

How to successfully switch careers

'Jimmy Jimmy' turns protest anthem in China amid Covid curbs

Superhit song 'Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja' from a Mithun Chakraborty's Disco Dancer has become an anthem for Chinese amid strict COVID lockdown. The literal translation of Jimmy Jimmy in Mandarin is 'give me rice'. Watch

IAS officer condemns people trying to click selfie with elephant crossing a road

Supriya Sahu often takes to Twitter to share interesting videos that capture the beauty of wildlife. At times, she also uses the micro-blogging platform to post videos that show what people shouldn’t do if they encounter wild animals. Read more

Weight loss tips: Apart from diet, focus on these things when burning calories

Weight loss is driven by energy balance, calorie in vs calorie out and if we tend to eat more than we burn, it will lead to weight gain over time. Read more

