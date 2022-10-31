IAS officer condemns people trying to click selfie with elephant crossing a road

Supriya Sahu often takes to Twitter to share interesting videos that capture the beauty of wildlife. At times, she also uses the micro-blogging platform to post videos that show what people shouldn’t do if they encounter wild animals. Just like her recent share that shows a few selfie-obsessed people disturbing an elephant trying to cross a road.

“No shortage of hare-brained (sic) people who just wish to risk their life for a selfie with a wild elephant. 'chakkakomban" the #elephant from Munnar, Kerala is gracious enough to pardon their foolishness as a dedicated forest watcher is closely guarding him to ensure his safe passage,” she wrote while sharing the video.

While replying to her own post, she also added, “This is to clarify that the guy on the scooter is a dedicated forest watcher of the Devikulam range who is closely guarding the elephant. It's the photo-crazy onlookers who are always a problem.”

Take a look at the video:

No shortage of hair brained people who just wish to risk their life for a selfie with a wild elephant.'chakka komban" the #elephant from Munnar,Kerala is gracious enough to pardon their foolishness as a dedicated forest watcher is closely guarding him to ensure his safe passage pic.twitter.com/VcIAGCXCY0 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) October 30, 2022

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered close to 25,000 views and counting. Furthermore, the clip has also accumulated nearly 500 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I've seen families getting out of cars for pics with elephants on Wayanad road. They block Govt. buses and trucks - leading to a traffic jam!,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good job forest watcher,” posted another. “I mistook that scooterwala as the selfie guy. By your next tweet it was clear he is the protector. Hail that Forest Guard risking his own life to save humans and also the Majestic Komban aanai,” commented a third.