This Indian-origin investor is helping Elon Musk at Twitter. Who is Sriram Krishnan?

Elon Musk now formally owns Twitter, and has already sacked several employees, including senior executives such as CEO Parag Agarwal, as well as Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy, and trust at the San Francisco-based company. Now, the world's wealthiest person is being assisted by Indian-origin Sriram Krishnan, albeit temporarily.

“Now that the word is out: I'm helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily by some other great people. I (and a 16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen,” tweeted Krishnan on Monday.

Now that the word is out: I’m helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people.



I ( and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/weGwEp8oga — Sriram Krishnan - sriramk.eth (@sriramk) October 30, 2022

Here are a few things to know about Sriram Krishnan:

(1.) Born in Chennai, Krishnan, a US citizen, is an investor, technologist, and engineer. At present, he works as a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, where he invests in crypto/web3.

(2.) In an earlier stint with Twitter, he led a core consumer teams, which was responsible for products including the home timeline, new user experience, search, discovery, and audience growth.

(3.) According to Mint, he also serves on the boards of Bitski, Hopkin, and Polywork. His other previous employers include Meta, Microsoft, Snap, and Facebook.

(4.) He has his own website, and also hosts podcasts with his wife Aarthi Ramamurthy. There, the couple covers tech and crypto.

(5.) According to the website, Krishnan's interests include writing, storytelling, memo collection, as well as professional wrestling, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON