Home / Technology / This Indian-origin investor is helping Elon Musk at Twitter. Who is Sriram Krishnan?

This Indian-origin investor is helping Elon Musk at Twitter. Who is Sriram Krishnan?

technology
Published on Oct 31, 2022 06:58 PM IST

Chennai-born Krishnan, now a US citizen, said he is helping out Musk ‘temporarily with some other great people.’

File Photo of Sriram Krishnan (extreme right) with chess legend Viswanathan Anand
File Photo of Sriram Krishnan (extreme right) with chess legend Viswanathan Anand
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Elon Musk now formally owns Twitter, and has already sacked several employees, including senior executives such as CEO Parag Agarwal, as well as Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy, and trust at the San Francisco-based company. Now, the world's wealthiest person is being assisted by Indian-origin Sriram Krishnan, albeit temporarily.

“Now that the word is out: I'm helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily by some other great people. I (and a 16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen,” tweeted Krishnan on Monday.

Here are a few things to know about Sriram Krishnan:

(1.) Born in Chennai, Krishnan, a US citizen, is an investor, technologist, and engineer. At present, he works as a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, where he invests in crypto/web3.

(2.) In an earlier stint with Twitter, he led a core consumer teams, which was responsible for products including the home timeline, new user experience, search, discovery, and audience growth.

(3.) According to Mint, he also serves on the boards of Bitski, Hopkin, and Polywork. His other previous employers include Meta, Microsoft, Snap, and Facebook.

(4.) He has his own website, and also hosts podcasts with his wife Aarthi Ramamurthy. There, the couple covers tech and crypto.

(5.) According to the website, Krishnan's interests include writing, storytelling, memo collection, as well as professional wrestling, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
elon musk twitter
elon musk twitter

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out