Daily brief: NOTA votes increase by 8,300 in Delhi municipal polls over 2017, and all the latest news

NOTA votes rise by 8,300 in Delhi municipal elections over 2017

Over 8,000 more people went for the None Of The Above (NOTA) in the recently concluded Delhi municipal corporation election than in 2017, according to data released by the state election commission (SEC) in Delhi on Wednesday. Read more.

‘Conspiracy against Maharashtra, urge Amit Shah to speak’: NCP's Supriya Sule

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday called on the union home minister to intervene in the border row between Maharashtra and Karnataka. Read more.

Watch: Rohit Sharma braves freak injury, returns to bat with injured thumb in India's must-win clash vs Bangladesh

Showcasing nothing but valour and grit, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma braved a freak injury and returned to bat with an injured thumb during India's high-voltage clash with hosts Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday. Read more.

Nora Fatehi’s white ensemble is the perfect mix of casual and winter fashion

Nora Fatehi is the style queen. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, is known for her sartorial sense of fashion. Nora’s fashion diaries include inspo for every occasion – from casual outings to festive evenings to decking up for professional duties in formal attires. Read more.

Sara Ali Khan remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on four years of Kedarnath: 'I know he is up there...'

Actor Sara Ali Khan clocked four years in Bollywood on Tuesday on the release anniversary of her debut film Kedarnath, which also starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Read more.

Man climbs a skyscraper without safety ropes. Watch hair-raising video

Daredevil urban climbing expert Alexis Landot’s videos never fail to create buzz online. Read more.

